Randy Orton Takes More Shots At Souljah Boy With Late-Night Tweets

Randy Orton picked up on a 1-week old argument he’d had with Soulja Boy early this morning. Last week, Orton and several others fired off shots at Soulja Boy after the rapper referred to WWE as “Fake.” After taking 7 days off from Twitter, Orton started things up again around 5 AM est this morning.

Orton responded to a Tweet from the NXT UK account:

Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks. https://t.co/EvZUOcJ3Hx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 9, 2021

Soulja Boy has not replied as of yet.

Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy

- Advertisement -

The following Tweet from Soulja Boy at the end of February drew harsh criticism from some in the wrestling industry.

Rap game faker than WWE — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) February 28, 2021

“Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago,” T-Bar Tweeted.

Randy Orton then posted two Tweets in response last week as well.

“Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass…” Orton Tweeted.