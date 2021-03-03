RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali Currently Wrestling With Injury

WWE RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali recently revealed that he is wrestling with an injury. The leader of the RETRIBUTION stable took questions from fans recently on Twitter and confirmed that he is working with a torn PCL.

A fan asked Mustafa Ali during the Q&A what his biggest frustration was and how had he adapted to it. Ali replied, saying “it’s right now actually. wrestling with a torn PCL is incredibly frustrating.”

Mustafa Ali on Riddle Match

Ali also confirmed during the Q&A that the finish to his match against Riddle on Monday was ‘scary’ and had to be changed on the fly. Mustafa Ali said that the finish was meant to be “a backstabber. Things obviously got scary, but last second adjustments were made and everyone is okay. We will be able to battle another day.”

It has not been confirmed if Ali will have a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane PPV event. It will be the first WWE show to air on the Peacock streaming service, so talents will want to get themselves on the show. The only potential match is possibly a United States Championship match against Matt Riddle at this point.