Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 is still over a month away, but the company is finally starting to firm up the card.

As of this writing, two matches are confirmed for WWE’s biggest show of the year. The Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble winners have selected their opponents:

Edge (Royal Rumble Winner) vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Bianca Belair (Royal Rumble Winner) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

WrestleMania 37 Card: Rumored Matches

As for the rest of the lineup, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter details what else fans can expect for WrestleMania:

WWE Champion Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews

The Miz & John Morrison vs. Damien Priest & Bad Bunny

United States Champion Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali

Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Lana

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Street Profits

WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place over two nights: Saturday, April 9th and Sunday April 10th. The shows will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event airs live exclusively on the Peacock streaming service.