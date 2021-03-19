Sean Waltman Comments On Potential WWE In-Ring Return

Sean Waltman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time this spring. He was first inducted in 2019 as a member of DX and is also apart of the 2020 class with the NWO. The 48-year-old isn’t finished wrestling, however. He recently spoke to SI.com about potentially returning to in-ring action. If WWE isn’t interested in his return, Waltman said, there are other places putting on great wrestling too.

“I’d be psyched to have more matches in a WWE ring,” said Waltman. “If they’re not interested, there are a lot of other places putting on great matches too.”

“I didn’t leave this business on my terms,” Waltman continued. “I wasted a lot of years of my life wandering around in the darkness, but I’m grateful that I still have some time left. And the style has changed, which is good. The bumps are more meaningful than in my era, which is a difference, but they bump less. That extends your shelf life.”

Waltman continued to talk about if he thinks he can keep up with today’s younger wrestlers.

“I watch the product now and I think, if I had both knees under me, I could keep up with a lot of these guys. If people want me, I’ll do it, but I am also mindful of being an older guy taking up too much oxygen. That’s not what I want. If there is some room for me to have a few matches, that’s all I want.”

As just announced by @SInow, starting Thursday April 1st @TheRealXPac will present Pro Wrestling 4 Life on all podcast platforms!



Featuring Sean discussing the top pro wrestling news as well as talking w/ his famous friends and some of his fans! #PW4Lifehttps://t.co/D6RxXKd5AI — Pro Wrestling 4 Life w/ Sean "X-Pac" Waltman (@ProWres4Life) March 17, 2021

Pro Wrestling 4 Life

Waltman has a new podcast out as well. Replacing his older X-PAC 1-2-360 podcast is “Pro Wrestling 4 Life.”