Sean Waltman Supporting WWE Talent in New Backstage Role

Sean Waltman is now contributing to WWE in a behind-the-scenes capacity, focusing on talent development.

A celebrated figure from WWE’s Attitude Era, Waltman gained prominence as the 1-2-3 Kid and was part of the influential Kliq alongside Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. He also played key roles in D-Generation X and the nWo.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Waltman is currently reviewing footage of up-and-coming WWE talent, providing feedback on areas for improvement and elements to maintain.

The duration of his involvement in this position has not been confirmed, but it’s always great to see veterans remaining involved in the business after their days in the ring. Waltman has a wealth of knowledge and his own unique experiences to pass along to the next generation of rising stars.