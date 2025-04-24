WWE Hall of Famer Announced For TNA Rebellion Appearance

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear at TNA Rebellion.

The company announced a six-man tag team match for the upcoming PPV after tonight’s episode of Impact. The bout will see The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin facing The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & JDC).

Since Alisha Edwards is expected to be on the corner of the System for this bout, TNA announced that the other side will also get some backup, in form of WWE & WCW legend Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman:

Waltman has a history with the promotion. He competed for them during the early NWA days. The veteran returned to the company for a short run in 2010 and even had a reign with the X Division title.

TNA Rebellion 2025 Updated Match Card

TNA Rebellion is set to take place from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on April 27, 2025. Here is the full card for the show: