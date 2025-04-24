WWE Hall of Famer Announced For TNA Rebellion Appearance

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear at TNA Rebellion.
The company announced a six-man tag team match for the upcoming PPV after tonight’s episode of Impact. The bout will see The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin facing The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & JDC).
Since Alisha Edwards is expected to be on the corner of the System for this bout, TNA announced that the other side will also get some backup, in form of WWE & WCW legend Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman:
Waltman has a history with the promotion. He competed for them during the early NWA days. The veteran returned to the company for a short run in 2010 and even had a reign with the X Division title.
TNA Rebellion 2025 Updated Match Card
TNA Rebellion is set to take place from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on April 27, 2025. Here is the full card for the show:
- Ultimate X Match For X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem
- Six Women Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside and Léi Ying Lee
- Six Men Tag Team Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin vs The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & JDC)
- Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
- Four Way Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (c) (with The Personal Concierge) vs. The Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley
- International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
- World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth)
- Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard
- TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page