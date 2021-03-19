Shawn Michaels Regrets Coming Out Of Retirement At WWE Crown Jewel

Shawn Michaels stayed true to his promise of retirement for 8 years after he lost a career vs. streak match to the Undertaker at the WrestleMania 26 event in 2010.

However, the WWE Hall Of Famer came out of retirement for one more match in 2018 when he teamed up with Triple H to face the Brothers of Destruction Kane and The Undertaker at the Crown Jewel event.

During a recent interview with New York Post, Michaels opened up about the match and when asked about it, the wrestling veteran admitted having regret over the decision for the first time.

“I do, I had no idea that from Mark’s (Undertaker’s) standpoint he was looking at it as that might be the one he could walk away on. That’s something I think to myself now, oh my goodness, I wish I’d have known that.”

Shawn is referring to the comments made by the Undertaker during his Last Ride documentary where The Phenom had revealed that the bout could have been his last match if things had gone as planned.

Though later in the interview, the former world champion said that the Crown Jewel match was still fun for him and he explained that he is satisfied with his overall career.