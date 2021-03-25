Thunder Rosa Comments On The Backstage Reaction To Her Lights Out Main Event

Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Lights Out match to headline last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Rosa was the guest this week on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. Amongst other topics, Rosa spoke about the response she received backstage after her match with Baker last week.

“It’s one of those moments where you cannot fake it,” said Rosa “I was already crying at the end of the match because of all the things that I felt and all the things I’ve been through in the last 7 months. Just coming to a new place and knowing that you are ruffling some feathers and you know that you have to work really hard to show that you are one of the best talents and that’s why they brought you here.”

Backstage Ovation

When Rosa began speaking about the response she received backstage, she got choked up.

“Just walking through and seeing absolutely everybody clapping is that moment that I just want to recall it for the rest of my life until I die.”

“I’ve worked so hard, so hard to get recognized and still working so hard to keep this spot and just that moment right here, if I die tomorrow, I’ll die happy because I know we made a difference on Wednesday.”

Listen to Thunder Rosa on AEW Unrestricted here or in the player embedded below: