Updated: Triple H Was Absent From This Week’s WWE Programming

Update: In an update to the situation, Dave Meltzer noted the following about Triple H‘s absence from TV tapings:

“His situation is being kept secretive but it was said he was quarantining, but not that he has COVID.”

Original: WWE Executive Vice President Triple H was not present backstage at this week’s episode of Raw and he missed this week’s episode of NXT as well according to reports from Wrestling Observer Radio.

Though there is no word yet on why the former world champion was absent from the shows and there is no confirmation on whether or not he will be at Sunday’s Fastlane event.

Triple H was not the only name who missed the Black and Yellow brand’s weekly show and several other names who were expected were not seen on WWE programming this week either.

The company had announced Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for the episode but both these matches were nixed.

Ciampa ended up facing Barthel in a one on one match. After the changes, Leon Ruff and Isaiah Scott were not seen on the show at all and Timothy Thatcher also missed the episode.

Both Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were not present in the arena either but they did appear via a pre-recorded segment from their home where the duo checked in with Austin Theory.

There have been reports of a recent COVID-19 outbreak in NXT though there is no confirmation on if any of these changes were related to the outbreak.