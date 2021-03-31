Women’s Wrestling Focus (Ep. 2) – Scoops on Screen

Welcome to Women’s Wrestling Focus, the show talking all thing’s women’s wrestling! Hosted by: Ella Jay of A Wrestling Gal Podcast.

From WWE & AEW to the independent circuit and all around the world, Women’s Wrestling Focus (WWF) looks to explore and showcase the past, present, and future of women’s wrestling!

This second edition of the show discusses AEW‘s first ever women’s main event match, WWE‘s 50 Greatest Women Superstars list, and three independent female talents to watch!

Check out the latest episode of Women’s Wrestling Focus with Ella Jay below:

Dr Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa headlined the AEW Dynamite St Patrick’s Day Slam event a week ago. The bout was a brutal and bloody affair that won plaudits from fans and critics alike.

Check out highlights from the first ever Women’s main event in AEW Dynamite history below:

In case you missed it, WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars list featured the following Superstars in the top 10:

10. Bayley

9. Ronda Rousey

8. Lita

7. Alundra Blayze

6. Sasha Banks

5. Asuka

4. Chyna

3. Becky Lynch

2. Charlotte Flair

1. Trish Stratus

