WWE Hall Of Fame: Notes & Photos From Tuesday’s Tapings

WWE filmed the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Tuesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg, Florida. Additional footage will be shot today, with post-production to continue in the days ahead.

This is one of the final WWE events at Tropicana Field before the ThunderDome moves to Tampa’s Yuengling Center on 4/12.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs next Tuesday, April 6th on the Peacock streaming service.

This year’s event will feature inductees from the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Inductees present at the tapings include the Bella Twins, nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash & Sean Waltman, the family of the late Davey Boy Smith, JBL and Titus O’Neil (receiving the Warrior Award).

Many of the 2021 inductees were not present, including Rob Van Dam, Kane, the Great Khali, Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler served as the event host.

WWE Hall of Fame Photos

Several WWE personalities shared photos from the ceremony on social media:

Hosting the 2020 @WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremonies coming soon on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/BCkePa16sB — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 30, 2021