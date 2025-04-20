Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To Abysmally Long Hall of Fame Ceremony

Steve Austin believes some changes are in order for Hall of Fame.

WWE tried to adjust the schedule for Hall of Fame this year after previous complaints but they only ended up making things worse. The ceremony this year took place in a different venue instead of being broadcasted from the same arena as SmackDown after the Blue Branded Show.

The event, however, started pretty late and kept going until 5 AM. Fans have been poking fun at the whole thing, sharing images of the stars in attendance looking miserable and drifting off.

The Texas Rattlesnake who was honored at the show discussed it during a WWE World appearance on Saturday. The Hall of Famer was asked what is the most recent thing Stone Cold Steve Austin has learned. The former World Champion joked that he’s learned that Hall of Fame needs to be shorter:

“I learned that the Hall of Fame ought to be a little bit shorter than what it was, and it ought to start about 3 or 4 hours sooner. I got to bed about, I don’t know, about 3:15, I’d call it 3:16. When I live in Nevada, I’m a hermit. I see my wife but…and I spent a lot of time in the desert, so I don’t hang out with a whole lot of people. So once I’ve been hanging around a whole lot of people, I kind of gotta decompress and do my own thing. So I drank a beer and I had a little bit of a bottle of wine left. I chilled out and finally, I went to sleep. And when that alarm clock went off, I was red-eyed and drunk. I said, ‘Man, what the F,'”

Another person who would agree with Steve Austin is Shawn Michaels. HBK, who inducted Triple H into Hall of Fame, had to stick around until very late. With Stand & Deliver having an unusual start time of 1 PM ET, the NXT head got only an hour of sleep before having to take charge at the arena.

The biggest wrestling week of the year continues with WrestleMania Sunday tonight. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest updates.