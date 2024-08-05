Trish Stratus Didn’t Realize Her Impact On Wrestling Until This Specific Moment

Trish Stratus is one of the most iconic wrestlers in the history of the industry and many current superstars consider her their idol. The wrestling veteran, however, didn’t realize the impact she had on the business until she got the call for a Hall of Fame induction.

The wrestling legend spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of the premiere of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode focused on her career.

Trish’s original run with WWE lasted only 6 years from 2000 to 2006. The female star left the company after that to look after her mother, without realizing the effect she would have on generations to come.

Speaking about her 2013 Hall of Fame induction, Trish Stratus revealed that it was the first time she realized what she had done:

“I went to work and did my best, getting the call for the Hall of Fame, that hit me. I didn’t realize what I was creating retrospectively. That was a reminder that we did make a difference and that people were impacted by that.

Trish Stratus Was Overwhelmed Realizing Her Impact

Trish Stratus returned to the ring at the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018. The young stars she got to meet during the time made her fully realized her influence on the business:

“During the first women’s Royal Rumble, I kept hearing different women saying that I influenced them to get in the business. That was incredibly impactful. Looking back, it’s amazing to see how we influenced the business.”

The former Women’s Champion has wrestled a number of matches since her 2018 return. Her latest outing came at the 2023 Payback event where Trish and Becky Lynch wrestled in a highly praised cage match.

It doesn’t appear that we’ve seen the last of the wrestling veteran either. WWE has teased tensions between her and Tiffany Stratton. Stratus has also maintained that she has unfinished business with Zoey Stark after the young star turned on her during her Payback appearance.