WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Updated Card – New Matches Set

Three new matches have been confirmed for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver special on Wednesday, April 7th (airing on USA Network) and Thursday, April 8th.

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indie Heartwell was booked. There’s no word yet on which nights the match will air.

Also, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, and LA Knight will battle it out in the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night 1 with the winner then challenging Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title the following night. Finally, Pete Dunne vs. Kushida, who both worked battle royal to determine the six names above, will take place.

WWE has also confirmed the first night of the special will be simulcast live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else at the same time as it’s airing on the USA Network.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (Night 1 headliner)

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma – Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles (Night 1)

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Night 1)

Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, and LA Knight – Gauntlet Eliminator Match (Night 1)

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida (Night 1)

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross (Night 2 headliner)

Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin – WWE Cruiserweight Title Unification Ladder Match (Night 2)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly – Unsanctioned Match (Night 2)

WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner (Night 2)

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indie Heartwell (night TBA)