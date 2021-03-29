WWE Officially Announces Rob Van Dam To Be Inducted Into Hall of Fame

On the heels of several rumors and unconfirmed reports, it is now official that Rob Van Dam will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. WWE took to Twitter to announce the news shortly after it was revealed by Fox Sports.

News of Rob Van Dam’s pending Hall of Fame induction leaked recently. First, Sabu commented that RVD was to be inducted during a conversation with NonStop Wrestling Chat.

“Hey, Rob Van Dam is getting into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, I think,” Sabu said on the show. “I wasn’t supposed to say nothing, but you can tell people that.”

- Advertisement -

Paul Heyman later took to Twitter to tease that he had filmed content for RVD’S video package for the ceremony.

I am not going to reveal whose @WWE #HOF induction video I just particapted in, but… pic.twitter.com/HrIuFZaWtI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 27, 2021

Rob Van Dam’s Championship Resume:

1x WWE Champion

1x ECW Champion (while in WWE/WWECW)

4x WWE Hardcore Champion

6x Intercontinental Champion

1x European Champion

3x Tag Team Champion (2x w/Kane, 1x w/Rey Mysterio)

2006 Money in the Bank Winner

1x ECW Television Champion

2x ECW Tag Team Champion (w/Sabu)

1x TNA World Champion

1x TNA X-Division Champion

RVD was most recently a member of the Impact Wrestling roster along with Katie Forbes. He last performed for the promotion at their tapings in September.