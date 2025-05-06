WWE Icon Ready to Accept Logan Paul’s $1M PRIME Costume Offer

Rob Van Dam is instantly recognizable thanks to his colorful airbrushed singlets, but now the WWE Hall of Famer has teased a startling new look. While speaking on the 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD revealed he’d be more than willing to wear Logan Paul’s PRIME bottle costume for the substantial sum of $1 million.

“Yeah, call me. I mean, I just need my arms. I need space to pull my arms out. It’d be a cool-looking battle. Yeah, it’d be cool. Imagine giving a Van Terminator in that one.”

Van Dam’s comments come after ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin turned down the same offer, according to Paul himself. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Austin confirmed that an offer had been made which he had to decline.

“That’s not my gimmick. He’s doing really well—obviously he’s hustling… but it just wasn’t a great fit for Steve Austin.”

RVD, on the other hand, sees this as a fun and lucrative opportunity he’s not eager to pass up. Fans eagerly await the return of the WWE Hall of Famer to programming, and perhaps he’ll be sporting the PRIME bottle costume during his next appearance.