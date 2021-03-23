WWE RAW Results (3/22): Rhea Ripley Challenges Asuka, Randy Orton Summons The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. It was the first episode following WWE Fastlane. Randy Orton summoned The Fiend and Rhea Ripley challenged Asuka to a match at WrestleMania during tonight’s show.

RAW Results (3/22)

Bobby Lashley def. Sheamus Asuka def. Peyton Royce The Miz def. Jeff Hardy Kofi Kingston def. AJ Styles Drew McIntyre def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Braun Strowman def. Elias

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Drew McIntyre Confronted Lashley

Lashley battled Sheamus in the first match of the night. Sheamus controlled the action early and connected with a Clothesline. Sheamus followed it up with a knee to the face and then stomped on Lashley in the corner in the ring.

Lashley battled back and planted Sheamus with a Suplex. Sheamus hit Lashley with an uppercut when Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin showed up ringside. Sheamus got distracted and Lashley capitalized with a Clothesline. Shelton then hit Sheamus with a cheap shot while the referee was distracted as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lashley connected with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Sheamus kicked out. Lashley got distracted by Cedric Alexander and Sheamus rolled him up for a two count. Sheamus sent Lashley into the ring post and followed it up with a couple Clotheslines.

Sheamus knocked Lashley to the apron and clubbed him across the chest. Sheamus climbed to the top rope and connected with a Flying Clothesline. Back in the ring, Sheamus hit another Flying Clothesline from the top and went for the cover but the WWE Champion was able to kick out at two.

Sheamus caught Lashley with a knee to the face for another near fall. Alexander distracted Sheamus again and Lashley capitalized with a Spinebuster. Lashley then applied the Hurt Lock on Sheamus for the submission victory. After the match, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander beat Sheamus down outside the ring.

Drew McIntyre rushed down the entrance ramp and sent Alexander flying over the barricade. McIntyre dared Benjamin to fight but he retreated. Drew slowly made his way to the apron and inside the ring with Lashley. The two superstars circled each other and Lashley raised the WWE Championship in Drew’s face.

They started arguing and MVP broke it up. MVP told Lashley to save it for WrestleMania as McIntyre dared him to throw the first match. MVP instructed Lashley to think about business and WrestleMania and eventually Lashley exited the ring.

Lashley got pissed off at Cedric and Shelton and told him that he didn’t their help. MVP added that you have tarnished the image of Lashley by making it seem like he couldn’t beat Sheamus. MVP told them to think about what they are going to do to make that right.

Asuka Will Face Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka faced Peyton Royce tonight on RAW. Asuka applied a Headlock but Royce broke free. Asuka danced around the ring and dropped Peyton with a shoulder tackle. Royce tripped up Asuka and went for a Heel Hook but the RAW Women’s Champion quickly grabbed the ropes to break the hold.

Peyton then was able to get Asuka in the Heel Hook in the middle of the ring. Asuka broke the hold with a couple kicks and both superstars slowly made their way back up. Royce bounced Asuka’s face off the middle turnbuckle and followed it up with a slam for a two count.

Asuka went for the Hip Attack but Royce got out of the way. Peyton grabbed Asuka’s hair and ripped her down to the floor as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Asuka rolled up Royce for a two count. Asuka connected with a Hip Attack and then a German Suplex.

Asuka followed it up with a Shining Wizard and went for the cover but Peyton was able to kick out at two. Asuka climbed to the top rope and went for a Dropkick but Peyton dodged it. Asuka hit a Codebreaker and went for the cover but Peyton kicked out at two.

Peyton climbed to the top rope and hit a Double Stomp but Asuka waas able to kick out at two. Asuka applied the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring and Peyton Royce had no choice but to tap out.

After the match, Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring. Ripley grabbed a microphone and told Asuka that she is one of the greatest women’s champions in WWE history. Ripley challenged Asuka to a RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Asuka accepted and told Ripley that she wasn’t ready for her.

The Miz Will Face Bad Bunny At WrestleMania

The Miz and John Morrison came to the ring for an episode of Miz TV. The Miz noted that he has had a rough go of it as of late but didn’t need to listen to Damian Priest & Bad Bunny laughing at him. Miz wondered who Bad Bunny thinks he is and claimed that he showed zero respect towards him.

Miz ran down his accomplishments in WWE and how he is the only two time Grand Slam Champion. The Miz and Morrison complained about not being featured on the WrestleMania poster while Bad Bunny is on it.

The Miz congratulated Bad Bunny on getting his attention and Morrison rolled footage of Miz smashing Bad Bunny with a guitar. Miz said that was a lesson to all entertainers that think they can be supestars. The Miz and Morrison then rolled a preview of their new song “Hey Hey Hop Hop”. Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania and vowed to end his career.

Jeff Hardy then faced The Miz in a singles match. Hardy challenged Miz to fight on his own and Miz sent Morrison to the back. Jeff dominated the action early and connected with a Splash for a near fall. Miz sent Jeff Hardy into the ring post and followed it up with the Skull Crushing Finale. After the match, Bad Bunny got some revenge and smashed a guitar over Miz’s back. Bad Bunny then accepted Miz’s challenge to a match at WrestleMania.

Kofi Kingston def. AJ Styles

AJ Styles made his was to the ring with Omos to hype their RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. Styles said he was excited to see what Omos is going to do to New Day at WrestleMania in his debut match.

Styles complimented New Day but said that they will become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. New Day interrupted and pointed out that AJ and Omos have never wrestled a match together and are not a team. Woods and Kingston joked that AJ is a tiny man that hides behind a giant and has him do his bidding.

Woods added that Omos deserves better and AJ shouted that he found him. Kingston said AJ doesn’t even know Omos and asked what his favorite ice cream flavor is. AJ guessed wrong and then Kingston asked who Omos’ favorite superstar was. Styles guessed himself and Omos said it was Andre the Giant. Styles then challenged Kingston to a singles match.

Kingston applied a Headlock and brought AJ down to the canvas. Styles broke free but Kofi dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Kingston followe dit up with an elbow to the face for a two count. Kofi hit SOS and followed it up with a Dropkick that sent AJ out of the ring.

Styles sent Kingston into the steel steps as Woods and Omos had a stare down as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Styles was in control and had Kofi trapped in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Kofi broke free and hit Styles with a Dropkick to the face.

Kofi hit the Boom Drop and geared up in the corner of the ring. Kingston went for Trouble in Paradise but Styles countered with a kick that caught Kofi on the side of the head. Styles applied the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but Kofi reached the bottom rope to break the hold.

AJ hit Kofi with a Dropkick to the knee and made his way to the ring apron. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Woods distracted him. Kingston then hit the SOS for the pinfall victory.

Alexander & Benjamin Are Barred From Ringside At WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre faced Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a Handicap match. If McIntyre won the match, Benjamin and Alexander would be banned from ringisde for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

McIntyre planted Shelton with a Suplex and then hit Cedric with some chops in the corner. Drew sent Alexander flying across the ring with a Back Body Drop. McIntyre was about to hit Benjamin with the Claymore but Cedric dragged him out of the ring.

Hurt Business battled back and sent McIntyre out of the ring. Cedric connected with a Suicide Dive and then sent Drew into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, McIntyre hit Alexander with a Clothesline and then hit Benjamin with the Future Shock DDT. McIntyre hit Benjamin with the Claymore and delivered on to Cedric Alexander for the pinfall victory. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander are barred from ringside at WrestleMania.

MVP scolded Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for losing. Lashley then walked into the locker room and said he will give anyone an opportunity if they take out McIntyre before WrestleMania.

Opinion: It doesn’t seem consistent that Lashley would want McIntyre taken out before WrestleMania, when just two hours ago he complained that Cedric Alexander interfering in his match against Sheamus made him look weak.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Picked Up A Win

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tonight on RAW. Reginald was ringside for the match and Naomi & Lana joined commentary. Reginald kept interfering and it led to Nia Jax hitting Dana Brooke with a Samoan Drop for the pinfall victory.

Braun Strowman Will Face Shane McMahon At WrestleMania

Elias, Jaxon Ryker, and Shane McMahon came to the ring. Elias and Shane performed a song entitled “Braun is stupid” and poked fun at him. Elias then faced Strowman in a rematch from Fastlane. Strowman sent Elias into the turnbuckle and beat him down in the corner as Shane looked on from ringside. Strowman hit Ryker with a shoulder tackle and then connected with a Running Powerslam on Elias for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Shane hit Strowman with the crutch but he didn’t move. Strowman then charged at Shane and McMahon scampered out of the ring. Braun noted that it looks like Shane’s knee is fine now and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania. Shane said Strowman can have any type of match that he wants and accepted. McMahon added that he is going to win because Strowman is stupid.

The Fiend Will Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania

Randy Orton came to the ring at the end of RAW and said that after tonight there will be no more Fiend, Alexa Bliss, and the bullshit is coming to an end. Alexa Bliss interrupted and said “be careful what you wish for”. The Fiend showed up and Orton poured gasoline on him. Randy made it seem like he was going to light The Fiend on fire but hit him with an RKo instead.

Alexa Bliss got in the ring and The Fiend got back up. The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw and planted Orton with the Sister Abigail. The Fiend and Bliss pointed at the WrestleMania sign as fire went off. It was then annonced that The Fiend will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania to close the show.

Opinion: I thought this week’s episode of RAW was dissappointing. It doesn’t feel like WrestleMania season at all in my opinion on RAW. I keep waiting for this show to improve but it seems like another shake-up is needed for that to happen. It was great to see Rhea Ripley on RAW and she is an absolute star. However, I don’t get why she was awarded a title shot. The Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber PPVs just happened. It kind of defeats the purpose of those events if a superstar can just get a title match handed to them.