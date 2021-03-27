WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Universal Title Match Set For WrestleMania, Edge Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Fastlane. There were several matches for WrestleMania set during tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Adam Pearce officially announced the Universal Championship match for WrestleMania during the final segment of this week’s SmackDown.

SmackDown Results (3/26)

Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura Apollo Crews & Alpha Academy def. Big E & Street Profits Bianca Belair def. Natalya Rey Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Edge Attacked Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan came down to the ring to begin this week’s episode of SmackDown. Bryan said in a perfect world, he would be standing in the ring as Universal Champion and be heading to the main event of WrestleMania. Bryan noted that neither of those things are true because Edge hit him with a steel chair at Fastlane as he was tapping Roman Reigns out.

Bryan said he was tired of doing things the right way and claimed that he earned being in the main event of WrestleMania and is willing to earn it all again. Daniel suggested a rematch for the Universal Championship tonight and will not leave the ring until he gets what he wants.

Daniel took a seat in the middle of the ring and waited as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Adam Pearce told Daniel that the referee’s decision is final and Roman’s next title defense will be against Edge at WrestleMania.

Bryan suggested that he face the winner of that match at WrestleMania and Pearce stated that will be unfair. Daniel said that Edge should face Roman Reigns on Night 1 and the winner will face him on Night 2. Edge interrupted and ripped the microphone away from Adam Pearce.

Edge joined Bryan in the ring and shouted that every match in the ring could be his last match. Edge shouted that this is his dream, everything he worked for and Bryan wants to rip it away. He noted that he won the Royal Rumble while Bryan has lost twice to Roman Reigns. Edge called Bryan a son of a bitch and claimed he didn’t deserve a title shot at WrestleMania. Bryan tacked Edge but he battled back and hit Daniel with a Spear.

Edge then hit Bryan with a steel chair before exiting the ring. Roman Reigns was shown backstage with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Reigns instructed them to bring him Adam Pearce and use force if they have to. Reigns got in Pearce’s face and told Adam that he only gets him for one night and one title defense at WrestleMania.

Peace told Roman that he understands his point and will make his decision by the end of the night. Edge then showed up in Reigns’ locker room and said he was here to talk. Edge noted that Daniel Bryan was trying to steal their spotlight and he did it again in 2014. Edge added that if Bryan is involved, he can beat him for the title instead of Reigns if it is a Triple Threat match.

Seth Rollins Will Face Cesaro At WrestleMania

Seth Rollins faced Shinsuke Nakamura again tonight on SmackDown. Rollins defeated Nakamura at WWE Fastlane. Seth and Nakamura locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action. Nakamura booted Seth in the midsection and sent him to the apron.

Rollins climbed up the turnbuckle but Shinsuke tripped him up and hit a knee to the ribs. Shinsuke followed it up with a knee to Rollins’ head as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Rollins was in control and hit a Slingblade for a two count. Nakamura battled back and connected with the sliding German Suplex for a near fall.

Rollins caught Shinsuke with a knee to the face and followed it up with the Falcon Arrow but Nakamura kicked out at two. Rollins shouted that Nakamura should respect him because he has done more than Shinsuke can ever dream of.

Nakamura planted Rollins with the Landslide and went for the cover but Seth was able to kick out at the last moment. Rollins dodged the Kinshasa and elbowed Nakamura in the face. Nakamura went for a Triangle submission but Seth broke the hold with a Powerbomb. Rollins followed it up with the Stomp for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Seth Rollins attacked Nakamura and set up for another Stomp. Cesaro rushed the ring in dress clothes and hit Rollins with a Gutwrench Suplex. Cesaro leveled Rollins with a massive uppercut and went for the Swing but Seth escaped out of the ring.

Seth Rollins was interviewed backstage and said he was sick of being embarrassed by that failure Cesaro. Rollins challenged Cesaro to a match at WrestleMania and vowed to teach him a lesson about respect. Seth added that he will never be in the Swing again and Cesaro attacked him from behind. Cesaro got Rollins in the Swing and accepted Seth’s challenge.

Big E Will Face Apollo Crews At WrestleMania

Intercontinental Champion Big E teamed up with Street Profits to face Alpha Academy and Apollo Crews. It was announced that Big E will defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Alpha Academy isolated Montez Ford in the ring and beat him down for the first few minutes of the match. Gable planted Montez with a beautiful Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall.

Apollo Crews tagged in and continued to beat Ford down. Big E tagged in and hit Gable with a couple Belly to Belly Suplexes. Chad went for an Armbar but Big E escaped to the corner. Big E planted Gable with a Uranage in the corner of the ring. Alpha Academy hit an awesome Clothesline/German Suplex combo on Angelo Dawkins. Apollo Crews then connected with a slam on Big For the pinfall victory.

Opinion: I’ll never understand the appeal of having a champion pinned to sell a title match. There’s no reason to have already seen Crews pin Big E before the title match.

Owens Will Face Zayn At WrestleMania, Logan Paul Will Be On SmackDown Next Week

Kevin Owens came down to the ring for an episode of the KO Show. Owens said he has a question and the only person that can answer it is Sami Zayn. Last week on SmackDown, Zayn hit Owens with a Helluva Kick after he did believe his conspiracy theories.

Zayn came to the entrance ramp and said he was sorry for what he did last week. Sami stated that he had no business kicking Owens but the conspiracy stuff has been getting to his head. Sami hopped on the ring apron and told Owens that he can still be a part of the documentary.

Sami claimed that he is having a red carpet premiere for the trailer for his documentary next week. Zayn brought up Logan Paul and how he is going to help him get the word out about the documentary. Sami said that Logan is going to be on SmackDown next week. Owens challenged Sami Zayn to a match at WrestleMania and Sami retreated to the corner. Zayn accepted the match and Owens attacked him. Owens stomped on Zayn in the corner of the ring to end the segment.

Banks Sent A Message To Belair

Bianca Belair faced Natalya tonight on SmackDown. Tamina was ringside for the match. Belair sent Natalya to the corner and drove her shoulder into her midsection several times. Bianca followed it up with a shoulder tackle that sent Natalya out of the ring.

Natalya regrouped with Tamina before hopping up on the apron. Belair chased her around and beat her down some more in the corner of the ring. Natalya missed with a Dropkick and Belair tried to pin her a couple times. Bianca hit Natalya with a Body Slam and climbed to the top rope.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks‘ theme hit and Belair got distracted. Tamina booted Belair in the face and Bianca fell to the floor as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sasha Banks was on commentary as Natalya connected with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Natalya drove Belair to the corner of the ring and stomped her to the canvas.

Natalya went for a DDT but Bianca countered into a Suplex. Belair connected with a couple shoulder tackles and then a Dropkick. Bianca planted Natalya with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Natalya kicked out at two. Belair missed with a Moonsault and Natalya capitalized with a big Clothesline for a two count.

Natalya went for the Sharpshooter but Belair booted her away. Bianca rolled out of the ring to regroup and Sasha Banks started taunting her. Belair slapped Banks in the face before returning to the ring. Bianca hit Natalya with the KOD for the pinfall victory. After the match, Banks planted Belair with the Backstabber and pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

After picking up a victory, @BiancaBelairWWE is attacked from behind by @SashaBanksWWE! Does "The Boss" have all the momentum going into #WrestleMania? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FdYhyTGtme — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2021

Rey Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler faced Rey Mysterio tonight. Robert Roode and Dominiki Mysterio were ringside for the match. Mysterio sent Ziggler across the ring and went for a 619 but Dolph caught him with an elbow to the face. Ziggler went for a Powerbomb but Rey countered and sent Dolph to the outside. Mysterio went for a Hurricanrana but Ziggler caught him and Powerbombed Rey over the barricade. Ziggler then hit Dominik with a Superkick to the face as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Ziggler hit Mysterio with the Fameasser but Rey kicked out at two. Roode got into the ring and Rey hit him with a Dropkick. Ziggler hit a Zig Zag but Rey kicked out. Mysterio hit Dolph with a 619 and then a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Reigns Will Defend Against Edge & Daniel Bryan At WrestleMania

Adam Pearce made his way to the ring and Universal Champion Roman Reigns immediately followed him as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, piped in “you tapped out!” chants were heard as the camera focused on Reigns’ face.

Edge made his way to the ring and joined Pearce and the Universal Champion. Daniel Bryan joined the party and came down to the ring. Adam Pearce said he understands everyone’s concerns and they make sense. Pearce added that what Bryan says also makes sense and that he is right when he says he deserves another shot at the Universal Championship.

Pearce told Reigns that he will only defend the title once at WrestleMania. Peace announced that Reigns will defend his Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. Bryan and Edge traded punches in the corner. Reigns hit Bryan with a Superman Punch and went to hit Bryan with a chair. Edge hit Reigns with a Spear and unloaded with chair shots on both of his opponents at WrestleMania.

Edge put Roman’s head on a steel chair and unloaded some shots on Jey. Reigns escaped out of the ring and Edge dragged Bryan to the middle of the ring. WWE officials tried to break it up but Edge hit them with the chair. Bryan rolled out of the ring and escaped as Edge took a seat in the middle of the ring to end the show.

Opinion: It is crazy to think about how we’ve arrived at Edge turning heel but we are here. I’ve always liked Edge better as a heel anyways and there is no negative in adding Daniel Bryan to this match. It is worthy of the main event at this year’s WrestleMania.