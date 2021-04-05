A Look At The WWE & Universal Title Matches At WrestleMania 37 (Editorial)

Now that WWE Championship and Universal Championship matches are set for WrestleMania 37, I wanted to break down the prospects of both and how I believe they should go down. Let’s begin with Bobby Lashley, current WWE Champion, up against Drew McIntyre.

To begin with, I wouldn’t have taken the strap off of Drew for a meaningless cash-in by The Miz. Drew taking the title into WrestleMania would’ve billed him as a dominant champion and Lashley beating him would’ve asserted him as a monster. The Money in the Bank opportunity has become something of a joke in WWE lately and is progressively losing prestige.

Drew also dropped the title to Randy for a meaningless two weeks and had that not happened, he would be walking into WrestleMania as a calendar-year Champion, which isn’t achieved as much these days.

- Advertisement -

As for the match itself, I believe Drew will win so that he can have his WrestleMania moment in front 25,000 fans in attendance. Personally, I would rather see Lashley retain. As much as Drew deserved to become WWE Champion last year, Lashley deserves it as much this year. Both of them rebranded themselves outside of WWE after leaving the company and have come back in better shape. Lashley, paired with MVP and the Hurt Business, has asserted himself as a dominant powerhouse on Raw and to have him lose the title in less than 6 weeks would be unfair to his efforts.

I sympathise with Drew, for not having his moment in front of the fans and for being a WWE Champion during a difficult time. Though I feel as if he doesn’t NEED to win more than Lashley SHOULD win. Drew can still come off strong in defeat and the fans will still appreciate him. To make sense of booking and storylines, I would have Lashley win this match.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Now let’s take a look at the match that will inevitably be the main event of WrestleMania Night 2. Roman Reigns (C) Vs Edge, Vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship. For the longest time we thought this match would just be Reigns Vs Edge, but an unexpected twist at Fastlane has thrown Daniel Bryan into the mix. The reason I believe this has happened is so Bryan can take the fall from Edge, preserving Reigns’ status of not losing the title, but still dropping it to Edge.

It’s how this is executed that will make the difference. I think it’s preconceived that Edge will become champion once again and with WrestleMania being in front of 25,000 fans, it’s the perfect opportunity. The year Roman Reigns has had is the best work he’s produced since being with the company and with that in mind, protecting him in defeat will be important to that reputation. With Bryan taking the fall for the loss, Reigns and Edge can still continue their rivalry with the self-proclaimed Head of the Table regaining the Universal Championship further down the line.

Hulk Hogan predicts the winners for the #WWE & Universal Championship matches at #WrestleMania:



– Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryanhttps://t.co/DfFkuTkrNn — SEScoops (@sescoops) April 2, 2021

Daniel Bryan being involved in another WrestleMania main event is great for him and I’m sure he’ll have no qualms with being the fall-guy in this match. Adding Bryan into the mix gives the match that extra wrestling factor, with Reigns and Edge being excellent storytellers, it’s the perfect combination for a triple threat. This match has the potential of being an all-time WrestleMania classic.