Backstage News On The Decision To Split The Hurt Business

The breakup of the Hurt Business came as a surprise to many and a number of fans and wrestling personalities expressed their unhappiness over the decision.

Fightful select provided some information on this move from the company and the site reports that Vince McMahon made the decision himself “much to the chagrin of those in the group.”

Members of the group including Bobby Lashley and MVP were vocal about their unhappiness with the call. They even had a meeting with the boss before Raw to try and persuade him to change his mind about the future of The Hurt Business.

However, Mr. McMahon “was set in his choice to fracture the group” and the WWE chairman “dug his heels in even more” at the meeting with the members of The Hurt Business.

The latest Raw episode then saw what appears to be the end of the group. This decision and McMahon’s insistence to continue with the plan was said to be a blow to the morale of the affecting stars.

Shelton Benjamin even took on his Twitter to apparently voice his displeasure with these developments and he wrote that the events of the past week have been frustrating but they come as no surprise:

The events of this past week have been beyond infuriating frustrating & disappointing but sadly comes as no surprise — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 2, 2021

For those who don’t know, this week’s episode of Raw saw the WWE champion Bobby Lashley kicking Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of The Hurt Business after their loss to Drew McIntyre on last week’s episode of the show.

