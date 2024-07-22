Latest On Bobby Lashley & MVP After Being Pulled From WWE’s Internal Roster

More has come to light regarding the fate of Bobby Lashley and MVP after the two Hurt Business alum were pulled from WWE’s internal roster. Lashley hasn’t competed for WWE since a May 2024 live event, while MVP, the manager of Omos, has similarly vanished from TV. Tamina Snuka’s name was also removed from the internal roster, and her most recent match came in February 2023.

Latest On Bobby Lashley & MVP

There is talk of Lashley and MVP heading to AEW, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. It was added that AEW and MVP/Lashley cannot enter direct talks at this time as both men are still under contract with WWE. The contracts of both men will expire “relatively soon” and WWE is under the assumption that a new deal won’t be reached.

“Their contracts are going to expire…as things stand right now, WWE is under the assumption that they are gone.”

- Advertisement -

The Hurt Business

WWE believes there will be an attempt to revive the Hurt Business should Lashley and MVP leave. Lashley and MVP want to revamp the group alongside Shelton Benjamin, who was released from WWE in September 2023. The group’s fourth member, Cedric Alexander, has been teaming with Ashante Thee Adonis as of late.

It would ultimately be Tony Khan’s call as to whether the Hurt Business reunites in AEW but the idea is “under consideration.” Meltzer made clear that things are not a “done deal” yet, but are currently “alive.” MVP has tried to register the Hurt Business name, but the USPTO states that the term is a WWE-owned trademark.

The Hurt Business proved immensely popular with fans during their tenure and many, including the group’s members, felt splitting in early 2021 was the wrong call. The group did have a brief reunion and there were plans for a more substantial comeback though they didn’t go anywhere.

- Advertisement -

Bringing Lashley and MVP (as well as possibly Shelton) would be a huge coup for Tony Khan, one that WWE is currently under the assumption could very much happen. Keep tuned in to SE Scoops for the latest on this developing situation.