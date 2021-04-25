Deonna Purrazzo On Released WWE Talent She Wants In Impact

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face Tenille Dashwood tonight at Rebellion. She appeared on Busted Open Radio recently and spoke about the PPV. Additionally, she also discussed which recently released WWE Superstars she would like to see in Impact Wrestling.

“Everyone that this happened to last year, myself included, has kind of found a new home and landed on their feet and been successful,” Purrazzo said referencing her release from WWE in 2020 (transcriptions via 411Mania). “So, I think this had to happen to the next round of people, and we set that template of it’s going to be OK, you will be successful and thrive wherever you land.”

“Obviously, I want my best friend Chelsea Green to come back to Impact. Mickie James is a former Knockouts Champion. And then I also love Cassie and Billie as individuals and as a tag team. I think of those four we would benefit tremendously from and vice versa.”

Purrazzo continued to say that as the Forbidden Door has been kicked open, she wants to defend the Knockouts belt across multiple promotions.

“Wrestling isn’t the boys club anymore. I want our Knockouts Championship to be contended for all over the world,” Purrazzo continued. “I know that whoever is in charge of the AEW women’s division and Tony Khan want their championship to be held in the same contention. So, if we can have Kenny vs. Rich, champion vs. champion, why can’t we have Deonna vs. Shida? Our division is continuously growing and is one of the best in the world. Their division, in the same light, is continuously growing and is becoming one of the best in the world. There is no lose-lose, no matter what the match is between Impact’s women’s division and AEW’s women’s division.”