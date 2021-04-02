Details On Triple H’s Backstage Talent Meeting Before NXT

Triple H held a backstage meeting before this past Wednesday’s episode of NXT to address the upcoming changes in the brand’s airing schedule.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the focus of the meeting was the show’s move to Tuesday nights and it started with a reflection of the brand’s evolution since its inception.

Trriple H mentioned how the Black and Yellow brand has come a long way from being a small brand that sold out a show during the WrestleMania weekend to becoming one of the top brands in the company.

The move to Tuesday nights was sold as a good thing for the brand because they will have the lead-in from Raw on Mondays. It was said that everything is going to change now that the brand has its own night.

Triple H revealed that the change of nights has been in the works for some time. He noted that the USA Network first considered this change as far as a year back.

The Game also said that he hopes people will focus more on the show now rather than being worried about the viewership and TV ratings of NXT.

The first night of the NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver will be the final NXT episode on Wednesday nights and the show will start airing on Tuesday nights from April 13, following WrestleMania 37.