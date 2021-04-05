First Look At WrestleMania 37 Stage Construction (Drone Video)

WrestleMania 37 will be the first big wrestling event in over a year to feature a live audience in a major capacity since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the event being only days away, WWE is preparing for the show in various ways including the planning for the security of the performing stars and more.

Another important aspect of the preparation is the building of the grand set to live up to the hype. A new drone video from Action Jax FPV gives us the first look at the WrestleMania set construction as seen below:

WrestleMania 37 Match Card

This year’s edition of the Show Of Shows will once again be a two-night event and the company is expected to hold 25,000 fans on each night of the show.

The announced matches for WrestleMania include big championship matches such as the Universal title match among Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan as well as the WWE title match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Other matches which are expected to draw attention are Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend and Bianca Belair vs. the SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks.

WrestleMania 37 will take place from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11. Check out an updated WrestleMania match card here