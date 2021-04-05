Gable Steveson Qualifies For Olympic Games

WWE prospect Gable Steveson has qualified for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

On Saturday night, Steveson finished 1st at the US Olympic Team Trials, twice defeating the tournament’s top-seed Nick Gwiazdowski en route to qualifying for the Olympics.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are currently scheduled to begin on July 23rd, 2021 and conclude on August 7th, 2021.

Steveson’s latest accomplishment come-on the heels of him winning the NCAA title last month and then sending a “waving emoji” to Vince McMahon.

Steveson’s brother, Bobby Steveson, has already reported to the WWE Performance Center earlier this year. Both brothers have trained with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota.

Later in March, Steveson Tweeted out that he’s going to be the biggest star WWE’s has ever had.

I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had. — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

Steveson spoke to Gopher Sports last year about his relationship with Brock Lesnar.

“My relationship with Brock has been awesome. It’s outstanding that a guy like that has noticed me and has gone out of his way to be there for me and guide me in the right direction. We all know who Brock is on TV, but behind everything else, he is a nice person and he has done some amazing things for me.”