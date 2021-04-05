Lucha Underground Trademarks Filed By Lucha Libre FMV

Lucha Libre FMV LLC filed to trademark the term “Lucha Underground” on March 31st, 2021. The company was formerly a joint venture between MGM Television, AAA Lucha Libre, and FactoryMade Ventures.

AAA and Lucha Libre FMV have been involved in a legal battle over revenue earned by AAA in the United States as of late. The filing of Lucha Underground trademarks may be related to this. The legal battle has also resulted in the removal of AAA shows from YouTube in the United States.

Lucha Libre FMV is suing Promociones Antonio Pena for breaching an agreement made in 2014 which gives Lucha Libre FMV the right to monetize AAA content in the United States.

Lucha Libre FMV is suing AAA for a minimum of $2.5 mil (YouTube amount unknown, Marvel figure not known, most numbers thru last June, so could end up higher) — luchablog (@luchablog) December 10, 2020

The original trademark filings for the term were made in 2014. The recent filing lists “A downloadable television series featuring wrestling” as the purposes for the trademark.

Is Lucha Underground Returning?

PW Insider is reporting that they spoke with people at MGM who denied the show is returning. In MLW, however, the Mil Muertes character is part of a faction known as Azteca Underground. The group is being teased as the remnants of Lucha Underground.

MLW’s Azteca Underground faction was addressed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“The Lucha Underground reboot we wrote about a few weeks ago is actually a project of Konnan and Court Bauer which has to do with the angle they’ve been running on MLW television. The idea is to have Azteca Underground as the spiritual successor to the old Lucha Underground group.”