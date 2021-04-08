MSK Win Vacant WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions have been crowned and it’s MSK.

On the first night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center, the company booked MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma in a three-way match.

The bout featured a wild start with MSK getting the early advantage and a few dives. The end came when MSK hit a double cutter to Drake and followed up with a tag team move out of the corner to Gibson.

The titles became vacant after Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder while teaming with Oney Lorcan against Finn Balor & Karrion Kross in the main event of a recent episode of NXT. Unfortunately, Burch is expected to be out of action for six months.

Lorcan and Burch had been NXT Tag Team Champions since winning the titles from Breezango in October 2020. In the finals of the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at TakeOver: Vengeance Day, MSK defeated The Grizzled to win the tournament.

Just a month ago, MSK were supposed to challenge for the titles against Lorcan and Burch, but that match was nixed due to Lee being out with a broken hand.