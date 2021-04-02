Paige Provides Update On Her Health

Paige recently made an appearance on the Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast where the former champion discussed a number of things and talked about her WWE career in detail.

In light of the recent in-ring return of Daniel Bryan and Edge, many wonder if Paige could make a surprise comeback sometimes in the future as well.

Discussing her health, the former SmackDown General Manager provided an update on her situation and revealed that she does not have any issue with her neck right now:

“I haven’t had any issues with my neck right now. Sometimes I’ll wake up, and it’s funny, you know, it feels weird, but it’ll go away, I’m going to get my neck checked very soon to see the progress of it.

Hopefully, it looks good. I’m not saying in any way, shape, or form they’re going to let me come back; it’s literally just a checkup. But I am intrigued to see how my neck has progressed, for sure.”

Later in the interview, Paige revealed that the possibility of making a comeback also scares her because the thought of suffering an injury and getting paralyzed still lurks in the back of her head.

Paige suffered a neck injury during a house show in December 2017, forcing her to retire from active competition at the young age of 25.