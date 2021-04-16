Paige Still Hopeful She Will Wrestle For WWE Again

When she first burst onto the scene as a 21-year-old, former WWE superstar Paige seemed destined for a glittering career. The women’s division was about the enter its revolution and Paige was the woman leading the charge. Then, tragedy struck in 2016 when she suffered a neck injury that saw her miss almost 18 months of action.

A short-lived return of less than a month resulted in a second injury that saw her call time on her career at just 25 years old.

If history has taught us anything, it is that injuries heal, and with both Daniel Bryan and Edge make successful comebacks after what were originally career ending injuries.

In a recent episode of Renee Paquette‘s Oral Sessions podcast, Paige addressed the question of whether she could be the next name on the list of superstars to make a return.

Paige Has Wrestling in her DNA

Paige said she gets chills watching wrestlers like Edge and Daniel Bryan compete for WWE after neck and brain injuries kept them out of action for several years.

She noted that Edge’s return, in particular, gives her hope, because Edge overcame a similar spinal injury that ended Paige’s career.

“I’d come back tomorrow if I could, but I’m always going to have in the back of my head, what if?” she said. “I might not be mentally ready to come back, but when I am, watch out world, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Paige comments were said with a smile, suggesting the response from the British superstar was rather tongue-in-cheek, but who knows. Wrestling is in Paige’s blood. She was born into a wrestling family, and certainly had a rather unique, wrestling-centric upbringing.

Even now, after being away from the ring for almost three years, she still posts regular images from her wrestling days. For someone like that, the need to perform, the passion that runs through their veins never dies, and for many fans, the prospect of hearing that scream and seeing Paige skip down the entrance ramp just got a whole lot more realistic.