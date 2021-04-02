Home News WWE News

Peacock Unveils WrestleMania Week Programming Schedule

By Michael Reichlin

Peacock has sent in the full programming schedule for WrestleMania week:

WrestleMania Week on Peacock is filled with live events, all-new episodes and specials beginning this Monday, April 5.

Highlights include the premiere of WWE Chronicle: Edge, new episodes of The Best of WWE celebrating WrestleMania history, NXT TakeOver Night 1 and 2 and the WWE Hall of Fame. The week will culminate with WrestleMania, the two-night pop culture extravaganza streaming exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at 8 pm ET.

The WWE Network channel on Peacock will stream the live WrestleMania Watch Along both Saturday and Sunday night for free.

WrestleMania Week Schedule on Peacock & WWE Network

MONDAY, APRIL 5

  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s
  • Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

  • Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly
  • Making WWE: Jason Robinson
  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s
  • WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s
  • WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
  • Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

  • WWE NXT UK Prelude
  • This Week in WWE
  • Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
  • Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events
    – 205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

  • EVOLVE 8
  • ICW Fight Club 167
  • wXw We Love Wrestling #6
  • PROGRESS Chapter 108
  • Talking Smack
  • WWE Chronicle: Edge
  • WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET.
  • WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
  • WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
  • WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

  • Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
  • WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET
  • WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
  • WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
  • WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

