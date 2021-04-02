Peacock Unveils WrestleMania Week Programming Schedule

Peacock has sent in the full programming schedule for WrestleMania week:
WrestleMania Week on Peacock is filled with live events, all-new episodes and specials beginning this Monday, April 5.
Highlights include the premiere of WWE Chronicle: Edge, new episodes of The Best of WWE celebrating WrestleMania history, NXT TakeOver Night 1 and 2 and the WWE Hall of Fame. The week will culminate with WrestleMania, the two-night pop culture extravaganza streaming exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at 8 pm ET.
The WWE Network channel on Peacock will stream the live WrestleMania Watch Along both Saturday and Sunday night for free.
WrestleMania Week Schedule on Peacock & WWE Network
MONDAY, APRIL 5
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s
- Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
- Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly
- Making WWE: Jason Robinson
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s
- WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s
- WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.
- Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
- Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
- WWE NXT UK Prelude
- This Week in WWE
- Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
- Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events
– 205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
- EVOLVE 8
- ICW Fight Club 167
- wXw We Love Wrestling #6
- PROGRESS Chapter 108
- Talking Smack
- WWE Chronicle: Edge
- WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET.
- WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
- WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
- WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
- Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
- WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET
- WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
- WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
- WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET