Santos Escobar Becomes Undisputed WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Fans finally got to witness who is the rightful WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion as Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin battled it out in a unification ladder match at the TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event.

The match opened the show. Early on, Devlin did an impressive springboard moonsault off the middle rope to take out Escobar on the floor. Later on, Devlin hit a moonsault off the top of a ladder. Towards the end, Legado Del Fantasma members ran out and pushed Devlin off a ladder before leaving. The finish featured Escobar pushing Devlin off a ladder and crashing him through another.

Devlin won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide in January of last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, which forced Delvin from traveling and defending his title due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, WWE had to come up with a tournament to crown an interim champion, which was later dropped and a new champion was crowned.

Escobar won his version of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by winning the tournament as he beat Drake Maverick in the tournament finals. Devlin retained his NXT Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Trent Seven in his previous title defense.

On the March 17th edition of NXT, WWE had Devlin return to confront Esobcar and told Escobar to take his “replica title” and throw it in the trash because he’s the real champion.