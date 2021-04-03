Sean Waltman On His Experience At The 2021 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Sean Waltman is one of the legends who are going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year as part of the nWo alongside people like Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

The company taped the ceremony in advance earlier this week and it will air exclusively on Peacock and the WWE Network on the upcoming Tuesday.

Waltman talked about his experience at the tapings on his new podcast Pro Wrestling 4 Life with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and revealed that they were brought in the building very early in the morning:

- Advertisement -

“They flew us in the night before. We took the COVID test, and then they had us up and out at 7 a.m.,” Waltman said. “We were at the building since 8:00 am. It was a little rough, especially coming from the west coast and having the time difference, my body is all screwed up.

I got a little bit of jet lag right now actually. We did a lot of sitting around for a while, and then once things started going, they went quick. We started taking the pictures [and] doing the rehearsal.”

During the episode, Sean Waltman also confirmed that there were no inductors at the Hall Of Fame ceremony this year similar to 2019:

“There were none. In 2019, I don’t think there were any then either, Jerry Lawler was out there hosting like you normally would, and then it would go to a video package. It was almost like the video package was the induction.”

Apart from this, Sean Waltman, who was inducted into Hall Of Fame as part of the DX as well, talked about potentially becoming a 3 time Hall Of Famer if he gets a solo induction.

However, the former DX member said that going out there and giving an induction speech alone is the last thing he wants to do and he is happy with his two inductions.