Triple H Comments On Chris Jericho’s Appearance On Broken Skull Sessions

The big news on Friday was Chris Jericho slated to make an appearance on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions series.

The episode will air on Peacock on April 11th, which is the day of the second night of WrestleMania 37. Austin has since gone into details about getting permission from Vince McMahon about having the AEW star on the show.

During today’s NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver conference call, Triple H was asked about the upcoming episode.

- Advertisement -

“We’re open for business. We’ve said it a million times on things. Vince has been very adamant in that. We’re open for business, whatever is best for business for WWE. Whoever that is.”

He noted that the funny thing is people sometimes create their own situations in their head but it’s not shocking to him. He pointed out how he hadn’t heard about the news until this call, but it’s not shocking to him in any way, shape, or form.

“People make comments about people that leave and that they received a nice call from Vince or whoever it is. That’s not shocking to me at all. The perception and the creation of what people believe in their heads when they have zero knowledge of it personally is amazing sometimes. The fantasy world that is created. It’s not shocking to me in any way.”

This will be the first time that an AEW star will appear on WWE programming.