WWE Raw Ratings Reach 2 Million Viewers For WrestleMania 37 Fallout (4/12)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 1.701 million viewers and the 0.52 rating.

This week’s episode was the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of Raw. The post-WrestleMania 36 edition of Raw last year did 2.118 million viewers and a 0.70 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 2.125 million viewers and a 0.69 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 2.091 million viewers and a 0.71 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.862 million viewers and a 0.65 rating.

This episode featured Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose, John Morrison & The Miz vs. Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton in a triple threat match.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.250 million viewers. This is up from the 2.137 million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.57 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.080 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 2.036 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.060 million viewers while hour two did 2.099 million viewers. The show did 2.020 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.041 million viewers a week ago.