WWE RAW Results (4/5): WrestleMania 37 Go-Home Show, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin

WWE RAW aired live on the USA Network from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. It was the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania 37 this weekend. Drew McIntyre faced King Corbin in the main event of this week’s show. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley also faced Cedric Alexander tonight.

RAW Results (4/5)

Xavier Woods def. AJ Styles Braun Strowman def. Elias & Jaxson Ryker Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Asuka & Rhea Ripley Bobby Lashley def. Cedric Alexander Riddle def. Mustafa Ali Drew McIntyre def. King Corbin

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

King Corbin Warned Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre kicked off the show and made his way to the ring. McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship this weekend at WrestleMania. McIntyre noted that it was only 5 days until WrestleMania and he cannot help but think about how unique last year’s WrestleMania was.

McIntyre said we are back in business and once again he is fighting for the WWE Championship. Drew said that this match is happening despite all the attempts by Lashley to take him down. McIntyre claimed that how much he is willing to sacrifice is what separates him from Lashley.

Drew said he remembers sitting in the states while his mother was going through chemotherapy. His mother told Drew that this was his dream and if he comes home, she is going to kick his ass herself. McIntyre added that he kept pushing through despite being fired and reached the top. Drew wondered how Lashley will be able to beat a man that is willing to sacrifice everything. McIntyre vowed to run through Corbin tonight and end the All Mighty Era at WrestleMania.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley interrupted with MVP at his side. Lashley said only one of them can be on top and McIntyre’s time is over. Bobby added that all these guys in the back are scared of Drew but claimed that he saw fear in McIntyre’s eyes when he had him in the Hurt Lock. Lashley said that he is going to make McIntyre pass out at WrestleMania.

McIntyre said it wasn’t fear, he was just passing out because the Hurt Lock is no joke. Lashley told McIntyre to watch his match against Cedric Alexander for a preview of what is going to happen on Saturday night. McIntyre wanted to fight right now but MVP interrupted. MVP said the match is happening on Saturday night and McIntyre will lose.

McIntyre shouted that he is going to run down Lashley at WrestleMania and get his title back. MVP suggested that McIntyre might not make it to WrestleMania and King Corbin’s theme hit.King Corbin claimed there will be no WrestleMania for Drew because he is going to whip his punk ass tonight.

"LASHLEY, HOW CAN YOU BEAT A MAN THAT WILL SACRIFICE EVERYTHING?"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1Of3isvx99 — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Xavier Woods def. AJ Styles

Xavier Woods battled AJ Styles in the first match of the night. Kofi Kingston and Omos were ringside for the match. New Day will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Omos and AJ Styles at WrestleMania. Before the match, Riddle scooted up to New Day and said it was messed up what Omos did to him. Riddle made a couple jokes about “how high” Omos lifted Kofi and New Day said nobody will be getting that high at WrestleMania. Kofi distracted Omos during the match and AJ Styles let go of the Calf Crusher and started arguing with Kingston. Xavier capitalized and rolled up Styles for the quick win.

Strowman def. Elias & Ryker

Braun Strowman came down to the ring with a steel cage around it. Strowman said he has dealt with bullying his whole life from people that do not know what he is capable of. Strowman told Shane that he has no idea what he has gotten himself into because when the cage door closes, the running ends and McMahon is locked inside with him. Braun vowed to whip Shane’s ass for every person who has been called stupid.

Strowman added that Shane won’t be hearing “here comes the money” at WrestleMania, he will be hearing “here comes the body bag”. Shane McMahon interrupted and said that he is going to win at WrestleMania. Shane added that Strowman will wake up the next morning and say “boy, I am stupid”. Strowman then faced Elias & Jaxson Ryker in a Handicap match.

Braun launched Jaxson out of the ring and beat Elias down in the corner as Shane watched on from the entrance ramp. Jaxson and Elias battled back and knocked Braun to the canvas. Elias connected with an Elbow Drop and went for the cover but Strowman kicked out at two.

Elias and Ryker beat Strowman down as Shane made his way towards the ring. Braun battled back and Shane cowered back up the entrance ramp. Strowman hit Ryker and Elias with a Splash in the corner of the ring. Braun planted them both with the Running Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Miz & Morrison Vandalized Bad Bunny’s Car

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny arrived in a Bugatti. The Miz and Morrison brought a can of paint to the white car and started writing all over it. Miz and Morrison wrote “Hey Hey Hop Hop” and defaced the vehicle with red paint. Bad Bunny got pissed off once he saw his car. Miz and Morrison then attacked Bad Bunny from behind before WWE officials and Damian Priest broke it up.

Rhea Ripley Attacked Asuka

Rhea Ripley & Asuka teamed up for whatever reason to face Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax tonight on RAW. Asuka will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley this weekend at WrestleMania. A Tag Team Turmoil match was announced for Saturday and the winners will face Shayna and Nia for the Women’s Tag Team Championships on Sunday.

Asuka started off the action with Baszler and the two superstars locked up in the middle of the ring. Asuka hit a shoulder tackle and before going to the corner. Rhea refused the tag and then tagged herself in.

Ripley unloaded on Nia Jax and went for a Body Slam but Jax blocked it. Rhea then tagged in Asuka but apparently the RAW Women’s Champion wasn’t ready for a tag. Asuka argued then got into the ring with Jax. Reginald hopped on the apron for a distraction and Baszler hit Rhea with a chop block to the knee.

Nia shoved Ripley into the ring apron as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, the Women’s Tag Team Champions were in control and were focusing their attack on Rhea’s knee. Asuka tagged in and made her way to the top rope. Ripley shoved Asuka to the floor and threw her into the steps. Ripley rolled Asuka into the ring and Shayna hit a knee to the face for the pinfall victory.

Lashley def. Cedric Alexander

Lashley was set to face Cedric Alexander tonight on RAW. MVP joined commentary for the match. Alexander and Shelton beat Lashley down as MVP shouted at Bobby to get angry. Lashley battled back and sent Shelton out of the ring. The match officially started and Lashley beat down Cedric in the corner of the ring. Lashley hit a Neckbreaker and threw him out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Lashley launched Cedric across the ring. Lashley followed it up with a Suplex and Alexander rolled to the ring apron. Lashley brought Alexander out of the ring and sent him into the ring post as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lashley got distracted by Benjamin and Cedric shoved him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Alexander hit a boot to the face and followed it up with a Dropkick off the top rope. Lashley took control and applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. Shelton tried to attack him after the match but Bobby laid him out. Lashley then got Shelton Benjamin in the Hurt Lock to end the segment.

Is this a glimpse into the future of @DMcIntyreWWE this Saturday at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/QuLtPl882a — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest Will Face Miz & Morrison At WrestleMania

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest came down to the ring to begin the final hour of this week’s RAW. Damian said it is easy to beat down a man 2 on 1 and suggested that it become a tag team match at WrestleMania. Bad Bunny nodded in agreement and said he just came to WWE to follow his dreams. Bad Bunny added that he loves and respects every superstar and remembers when he used to watch everything with his father, brothers, and friends.

Bad Bunny stated that he has a lot of good memories with WWE but now he doesn’t know how to feel with this experience. He claimed that he used to respect The Miz but it has become clear that he doesn’t respect him. The Miz and Morrison appeared on the jumbotron and Miz told Bad Bunny that he does not belong here. They accepted the tag team match and left in a limo.

Riddle def. Mustafa Ali

Riddle faced Mustafa Ali tonight on RAW. Sheamus joined commentary for the match. Riddle will defend the United States Championship against Sheamus at WrestleMania.

Ali went for a roll-up but Riddle kicked out at two. Ali followed it up with a Dropkick for another two count. Riddle sent Mustafa out of the ring and booted him in the face. Riddle took Sheamus’ hat and put it on. Ali capitalized on the distraction and slammed Riddle to the floor as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ali locked in a Sleeper Hold but Riddle broke it with a slam. Riddle hit an Exploder Suplex and followed it up with a Broton. Mustafa Ali tried to battle back but Riddle eventually caught him with the Bro Derek for the pinfall victory.

As @SuperKingofBros gets the hard-fought win against a determined @AliWWE, these two combustable elements cannot wait to clobber over the #USTitle this Sunday on Night 2?? of #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/rO34VIHRXN — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Drew McIntyre Picked Up A Win Heading Into WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre faced King Corbin in the main event. MVP joined commentary for the match. Corbin leveled McIntyre with a shoulder tackle but Drew popped right back up. McIntyre responded with a massive shoulder tackle that caused Corbin to roll out of the ring to regroup. Back in the ring, Corbin drove McIntyre to the corner and unloaded some punches.

McIntyre shrugged them off and knocked Corbin to the mat with a Clothesline. McIntyre connected with a Suplex for a two count. Corbin responded with a Clothesline of his own for a near fall. The action spilled out of the ring and McIntyre sent Corbin into the steel steps as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, McIntyre hit a Norhern Lights Suplex and went for the cover but Corbin was able to kick out at two. Corbin launched McIntyre out of the ring and bounced his face off the announce table. Corbin brought McIntyre in the ring and hit him with a series of elbows to the face.

Corbin planted McIntyre with a Chokeslam and went for the cover but Drew was able to kick out at two. King Corbin connected with a Side Slam for another near fall. McIntyre and Corbin traded punches in the middle of the ring. McIntyre went for a Clothesline but Corbin countered into a Deep Six for a near fall.

MVP got out of his chair and started yelling at King Corbin. MVP handed Corbin his cane and told him to take out McIntyre. Corbin missed and McIntyre hit the Claymore for the pinfall victory. After the match, WWE Champion Lashley came down to the entrance ramp and stared at McIntyre to close the show.