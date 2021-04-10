WWE SmackDown Results (4/9): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Tag Title Match, Battle Royal

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Rey & Dominik in a Fatal 4-Way match. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal also took place tonight.

SmackDown Results (4/9)

Roode & Ziggler def. Alpha Academy, Street Profits, Rey & Dominik to retain the SD Tag Titles Tamina def. Nia Jax via DQ Jey Uso won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Vowed To Walk Out Of WrestleMania As Universal Champion

Daniel Bryan made his way to the ring to begin the show. Bryan said we are so close to the biggest event of the year and everyone is excited. Daniel noted that he is excited about everything but is most excited to finally hear the roar of the WWE Universe in person.

Bryan added that he loved the ThunderDome but there is absolutely nothing like wrestling in front of a live audience at WrestleMania and winning the Universal Championship in the main event. Daniel said he is often associated with the word “yes” but most of his career has revolved around constantly being told no.

Daniel brought up the past and how Batista & Orton didn’t want him in the main event of WrestleMania 30 and the same goes for Reigns & Edge this year. Bryan said his mentors taught him to ignore the negativity and say “yes”. Daniel claimed that this will be the biggest match of his career when he faces Roman Reigns & Edge in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship this Sunday at WrestleMania 37.

Bryan noted that Edge thinks he is stealing his spotlight and Reigns is worried that Daniel will make him tap out again. Daniel added that Edge and Reigns are two of the most dangerous men in WWE but they aren’t going against family man Daniel Bryan. Daniel stated that they are getting the best, most dangerous version of Bryan that will tap Reigns out again and kick Edge’s head in despite his neck. Bryan wondered if he could walk out of the main event of WrestleMania as Universal Champion and started a “yes!” chant.

Ziggler & Roode Retained

Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way against Alpha Academy, Street Profits, and Rey Mysterio & Dominik. Dominik hit Gable with a Dropkick and tagged in Rey. Mysterio connected with a Hurricanrana and followed it up with an elbow to the face.

Mysterio went for a Moonsault but Gable caught him. Rey escaped and planted Gable with a DDT for a near fall. Rey and Dominik knocked everyone off the apron and sent Gable out of the ring with a Back Body Drop. Rey hit a Suicide Dive and Dominik followed it up with a Splash onto Alpha Academy as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Roode planted Montez Ford with a massive Spinebuster and both superstars fell to the canvas. Otis tagged in and beat down Montez Ford in the middle of the ring. Ziggler tagged in and hit Ford with a Dropkick to the face. Dolph went for the Fameasser but Ford countered with a Powerbomb.

Dawkins tagged in and hit Gable with an Exploder Suplex. Dawkins hit Roode with a Bulldog but Rey tagged himself in. Rey hit Roode with a Senton and sent Dawkins out of the ring. Rey launched Roode into Otis and knocked him off the apron. Dominik and Rey then hit a double 619 on the tag champs. Dominik climbed to the top rope and hit Roode with a Frog Splash. Dominik went for the cover but Otis broke it up at two.

Street Profits leveled Otis with a Dropkick and then Ford flipped onto him outside the ring. Dawkins rolled up Gable but Chad kicked out at two. Montez tagged in as Gable hit a German Suplex. Montez hit a Frog Splash but turned around into a Superkick from Ziggler. Roode then covered Gable for the pinfall victory. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode are still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Tamina & Natalya Sent A Message Before WrestleMania

Tamina faced Nia Jax tonight on SmackDown. Natalya and Shayna Baszler were ringside for the match. There will be a Tag Team Turmoil match during Night 1 of WrestleMania and the winners will face Nia & Shayna for the Women’s Tag Team Championships during Night 2.

Nia overpowered Tamina to start off the action and shoved her to the canvas. Tamina and Nia locked up and Tamina returned the favor and shoved Jax down. Reginald hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Tamina tried to drag him in the ring. Baszler prevented it and Nia capitalized on the distraction and hit a Splash in the corner.

Natalya and Shayna started battling outside the ring as Tamina booted Nia in the midsection. Tamina hit a Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Shayna broke it up to end the match in a DQ. The rest of the teams in the Tag Team Turmoil match then were interviewed backstage and it led to a brawl. Tamina and Natalya showed up and beat everyone down.

Edge Claimed He Wasn’t Getting The Respect He Deserved

Edge marched down to the ring with a steel chair as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Edge was seated in the chair with a spotlight on him. Edge said he went to WrestleMania 6 and saw Hulk Hogan versus the Ultimate Warrior and that night he realized what he needs to do with the rest of his life.

He said that when he dreams things, he has to manifest them and he became a WWE superstar. Edge noted that he has accomplished everything besides ending his career on his own terms. Edge added that he didn’t walk away from this, he had it ripped away from him and it took him 9 years to get it back.

Edge stated that he didn’t come back as a nostalgia act, he came back to steal the show and main event WrestleMania. Edge claimed that Daniel Bryan used sympathy as a factor to weasel his way into this match. He complained about the possibility that Bryan could win the title by pinning Reigns and he would have nothing to do with it.

Edge turned his attention to Roman Reigns and referred to him as “Samoan Edge” because he came into WWE with a three man group and uses the Spear as his finisher. He said that this match will take place 10 years to the day when he was forced to retire but it is barely mentioned, but if it were Bryan that narrative would be driven into the ground.

He claimed he wasn’t getting the respect he deserved since he returned. Edge noted that he won the Royal Rumble, has come back from something nobody has come back from and shouldn’t have to jump through hoops. Edge added that he is competing at a level that nobody has ever done from this type of injury and anyone that refers to him as a part timer is a slap in the face to him.

Edge said it is time to take back the respect he deserves because he is the Rated R Superstar. He ended the promo by saying he will be the next Universal Champion because he dreamt it and now he will manifest it. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce then had a brief conversation backstage. Sonya claimed that Bryan shouldn’t be in the title match and it should just be Reigns & Edge.

"You have NO IDEA the pain that I have gone through to get this back!!"#SmackDown #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/0RUUR6DuD5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

Jey Uso Won The Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Sami Zayn hopped on commentary before the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and started babbling about conspiracies. Kevin Owens showed up and attacked him as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal began. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were quickly eliminated as the show went to another commercial. Slapjack was eliminated by Ryker and Elias. Mace and T-Bar beat Ryker and Elias down and eliminated them. Mustafa Ali then eliminated T-Bar and battled with Murphy.

Lince Dorado eliminated Kalisto but was then eliminated by Gran Metalik. King Corbin sent Gran Metalik over the top rope as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Murphy and Angel Garza were battling on the apron. King Corbin booted Murphy off the apron for the elimination as Garza escaped back into the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura eliminated Garza and there were five superstars remaining (Ricochet, Nakamura, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Jey Uso). Ricochet eliminated Ali with a Hurricanrana but turned around into a Superkick from Jey Uso that knocked him to the floor.

It was now down to Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso, and King Corbin. Jey hit King Corbin with a Superkick and threw him to the apron. Nakamura eliminated King Corbin and it we were down to two superstars. Jey and Shinsuke traded shots in the middle of the ring. Shinsuke set up for the Kinshasa but Jey countered with a Superkick. Nakamura shrugged it off and hit the Kinshasa. Shinsuke tried to throw Jey out but Uso reversed it for the victory.

Roman Reigns Closed The Show

After the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring to pose with Jey. Reigns said he was annoyed that he has to be here and bitched about being in a match that he can lose without being pinned.

Reigns said he still going to show up to WrestleMania and win because show day is the easy day due to his preparation. Reigns added that when he shows up, WWE is winning. Roman said that he can be like Edge & Bryan and have one good week but he has been doing it for thirty weeks in a row.

Roman boasted about changing the ratings for SmackDown and made the Universal Championship relevant. Roman brought up Bryan claiming he tapped him out and “you tapped out!” chants were piped in. Reigns noted that if Bryan made him submit then he would champion, but he is not because he cannot make him tap out.

Reigns referred to Edge and Bryan as “dreamers” and that this is where the comeback story ends. Roman added that the story ends with Edge & Bryan in the main event because this is just a launching pad for him. Reigns said that he is “the man with the golden hand” and everything he touches turns to gold. Roman told Jey that he gave him the greatest year of his career and pointed to the Andre the Giant trophy. Roman vowed to wreck everyone in the main event at WrestleMania and leave as Universal Champion. Roman said that you are going to look up at him raising the title with the pyro going off and you are going to feel the entire world acknowledge him.