WWE’s List Of Banned Words For WrestleMania Promotional Partners

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 37 as it takes place next weekend. Fightful obtained social media guidelines from the company distributed to some promotional partners for WrestleMania 36, which was last year.
These words aren’t likely different within the time of a year. The partners were instructed to not reply to fans in the comments, speculate on rumors or future storylines, and always present WWE and talent in a positive light.
The term “dirt sheets” was used, as “be sensitive of the language used and how it may be interpreted by dirt sheets.” WWE wanted them to use “Sports Entertainment” and “Superstars” instead of “wrestling” and “wrestlers.”
They were also told to not use messages that would encourage fans to speak negatively about the product. A list of banned terms is below:
- Blood
- Choke
- Belt
- Strap
- Diva
- Head shot
- Trauma
- Kayfabe
- Mofos
- House show
- DQ
- The Anti-Diva
- Spinal injuries
- Victim
- Violence/violent
- Wrestling/wrestlers
- WWF
- Wifebeater
- Curb Stomp
- Needs a push
- To be over
- Babyface
- Heel
- To job/jobber
- Card
- Strangle
- Kill
- Murder
Last year’s WrestleMania was also supposed to take place in Tampa, Florida, but was moved to the Performance Center without a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.