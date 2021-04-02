WWE’s List Of Banned Words For WrestleMania Promotional Partners

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 37 as it takes place next weekend. Fightful obtained social media guidelines from the company distributed to some promotional partners for WrestleMania 36, which was last year.

These words aren’t likely different within the time of a year. The partners were instructed to not reply to fans in the comments, speculate on rumors or future storylines, and always present WWE and talent in a positive light.

The term “dirt sheets” was used, as “be sensitive of the language used and how it may be interpreted by dirt sheets.” WWE wanted them to use “Sports Entertainment” and “Superstars” instead of “wrestling” and “wrestlers.”

- Advertisement -

They were also told to not use messages that would encourage fans to speak negatively about the product. A list of banned terms is below:

Blood

Choke

Belt

Strap

Diva

Head shot

Trauma

Kayfabe

Mofos

House show

DQ

The Anti-Diva

Spinal injuries

Victim

Violence/violent

Wrestling/wrestlers

WWF

Wifebeater

Curb Stomp

Needs a push

To be over

Babyface

Heel

To job/jobber

Card

Strangle

Kill

Murder

Last year’s WrestleMania was also supposed to take place in Tampa, Florida, but was moved to the Performance Center without a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.