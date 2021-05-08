Jon Moxley Victorious On NJPW Strong, Attacked By Yuji Nagata

IWGP United States Champion was in action on Friday’s edition of NJPW Strong. He and Chris Dickinson teamed up to defeat the team of Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita.

Moxley picked up the pinfall victory by hitting a paradigm shift on Narita. Post-match, Nagata attacked Moxley. The two will battle in a historic singles match next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. It will be the first time in history that a championship sanctioned by NJPW is defended on AEW programming.

Here are full results from Friday’s NJPW Strong:

Barrett Brown and Adrian Quest defeated The DKC and Kevin Knight

The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson) defeated Misterioso and Jordan Clearwater

IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson defeated Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita

You can stream the episode now on NJPW World.