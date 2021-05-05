Tommasso Ciampa Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Tommasso Ciampa is showing off his insanely ripped body in a new Instagram post.

The former NXT Champion underwent a 13-week transformation that has yielded jaw-dropping results. It’s not like he was out of shape, by any means. In fact, most of us will never look as good as his ‘before’ photo. However, that didn’t stop him from undergoing what he admits is an “insane” training regimen.

Ciampa says he prepped, weighed and cooked six meals for himself each day, every day. There were no cheat meals. As for exercise, he did five weight training sessions and eleven cardio sessions per week.

He thanks his wife for supporting his journey, his trainer AJ and his training partnres, the ‘Dump Boys’

So, what motivated him? According to Ciampa, “Celebrating being two years removed from career ending neck surgery, wanting to push myself beyond my limits without using ‘being a dad’ as an excuse, turning thirty-six years old, and taking control of the things that I can control… this was as much a mental health journey as it was a physical health journey.”

There’s no doubt it was a difficult process, but he says the best part is that he enjoyed every second of it.

Check out Tommasso Ciampa’s before and after photos here: