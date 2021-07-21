Eddie Kingston Names His Favorite Opponents

Eddie Kingston recently took part in an interview with Bleacher Report. During the discussions, the 39-year-old spoke about some of his favorite opponents and partners he’s had throughout his career.

“Jon Moxley. Teaming up with him and fighting him has been fun,” Kingston said. “Fighting The Young Bucks is great because you get to see that little bit of fear in their eyes as you’re hitting them. That’s a lot of fun. Honestly, everyone I have been in the ring with at AEW has been fun because I’m on national television, baby. I’m having fun.”

Kingston would continue to talk about some of his favorite opponents and partners from outside of AEW as well.

“On the independents, it was guys like Josh Alexander and Samoa Joe, teaming with Homicide, who is my mentor. Overseas, you have guys like Trent Seven and Cara Noir, who I think the world of in the ring. I was in the ring with WALTER. There are so many guys and I know I am missing a lot from this list and I apologize to all of them,” he continued.

Kingston would continue to mention Kevin Owens as one of his favorite opponents that are currently “with the competition now.”

Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo dropped an AEW tag team title shot to the Young Bucks at Road Rager earlier this month. This week on AEW Dark: Elevation, they defeated Cezar Bononi and JD Drake.