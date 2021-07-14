Michael Elgin Arrested For Violating Protective Order

Aaron Frobel, better known to wrestling fans as Michael Elgin, has been arrested for violating a protective order. He was arrested on June 29th, 2021.

His ex-fiancée alleges that Elgin violated her protective order as many as 60 times. She filed for the protective order on May 21st.

“I had a plan to leave a few times before but always backed out from fear,” an excerpt of the protective order reads (obtained by WrestlingNewsCo). “Since I left I have received hundreds of phone calls, hundreds of text messages, numerous videos, and suicide threats from him. He has also reached out to my friends and family.”

“Whenever I or someone he has reached out to block him, he uses the free text/calling apps to make a fake number and continues calling and texting. Sometimes saying it is him, sometimes pretending to be other people. I have asked him not to contact me numerous times.”

Elgin’s ex-fiance says she left the home the two shared on April 21st. She stated “I was being abused physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally.”

A copy of the incident report obtained by WrestlingNewsCo is below:

Elgin is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion, and ROH World Champion. Last summer, Impact announced Elgin would no longer appear on their programming. This followed allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.