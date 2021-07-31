Paige Provides Encouraging Update On Her Health & Future

WWE superstar Paige has been vocal about wanting to make a wrestling return in the future. She recently provided some positive updates in the direction.

The former diva’s champion took on her Twitter to reveal that she is slowly getting stronger. She is now able to squat 185lbs once again:

“You guys I’m getting stronger, squatting 185lbs again.” wrote Paige, “I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself”

— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2021

The former champion suffered a neck injury while competing at a WWE house show back in December 2017. She officially announced her retirement from active competition in April the next year.

Paige On The Status Of Her Neck

Paige has been providing positive updates on her health for a while. The last update she provided was in April earlier this year. In an interview with Renee Paquette she had said that she hadn’t had any issues with her neck in a while:

“I haven’t had any issues with my neck right now. Sometimes I’ll wake up, and it’s funny, you know, it feels weird, but it’ll go away, I’m going to get my neck checked very soon to see the progress of it.

Hopefully, it looks good. I’m not saying in any way, shape, or form they’re going to let me come back; it’s literally just a checkup. But I am intrigued to see how my neck has progressed, for sure.”

While a timetable for her potential return is not known yet, the latest positive updates on her health are still encouraging for fans. Many hope that she will be able to return to the ring sooner rather than later.