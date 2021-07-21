Ryan Nemeth Reveals The Origin Of AEW’s Wingmen Faction

Not every wrestler in a company needs to be a champion. There are all kinds of wrestlers, from jobbers and comedic relief to midcarders and main event stars. All have a role to play and are important to a company brand and dynamic. Ryan Nemeth and the Wingmen are one such group. They serve a purpose in AEW. They can put on a good match and are entertaining characters, but rarely will they be main event players.

Talking on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Ryan Nemeth spoke about how the Wingmen came to be. Admitting that it wasn’t even his idea, but rather, Christian’s.

Ryan Nemeth had no idea a plan was being made for him and his friends until he was ordered to visit Tony Khan’s Office.

“I remember walking around Dynamite one day and three people said, ‘Hey, did you talk to Tony yet? Go talk to him.’ I was like, ‘Alright’, so I go and knock on the door, and he goes, ‘You’re going to be the Wingmen, okay? Christian thought of this. He thinks you guys look kind of funny together and it can be funny. You can be funny, ya know? You’ll figure it out, right?’” Ryan Nemeth explained.

Ryan Nemeth Has Christian to Thank for The Wingmen

The next task for Ryan Nemeth explaining the gimmick to the others in his group. “And I was like, ‘Alright,’ so I went back and gathered everyone around and I said, ‘Alright, so we’re The Wingmen now,’ and they said, ‘What does that mean?’ ‘You know, like when you go to a bar and you help a guy meet a girl. We’re just that.. just, all the time. And it’s not really ever about women.”

The Wingmen are a talented group of individuals. JD Drake is a wrestler very easy to underestimate and yes, Peter Avolon is also. You need skills to play such a fool in such a dangerous profession. Under his Hollywood Hunk moniker, Ryan Nemeth is leading the group as they irritate their way through the AEW ranks.