Thunder Rosa Officially Signs With AEW

Women’s wrestling star Thunder Rosa has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW sent out the customary “Thunder Rosa is #AllElite” tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Thunder Rosa has wrestled for AEW since August 2020, but was not formally signed to a longterm contract.

The former MMA fighter turned pro wrestler made her Impact Wrestling debut this past weekend at Slammiversary.

Thunder Rosa issued a statement following the news of her signing. She wrote, “Never in my life doubt that I would be where I want to be! Today one of the biggest accomplishments in my career has been announced!”

Never in my life doubt that I would be where I want to be! Today one of the biggest accomplishments in my career has been announced! #lameramera Is FINALLY WHERE SHE BELONGS https://t.co/iOX3sIM0pg — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 22, 2021

Prior to signing with AEW, Thunder Rosa was under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance. The NWA posted a congratulatory message wishing her well in the next chapter of her journey.

She'll always be #NWAFam for a lot of us, but we want to send love to @thunderrosa22 and wish her well in the next chapter of her journey.



Go show 'em all what we already know. ??? https://t.co/sZxNujc1NO — NWA (@nwa) July 22, 2021

Thunder Rosa joins a flourishing AEW women’s roster that also includes (Champion) Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, Jade Cargill, Tay Conti, Riho, Anna Jay and more.