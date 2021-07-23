Vince McMahon & Other WWE Executives Sell Stock Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings Report

Several WWE executives cashed in on company stock earlier this week including Vince McMahon, “Triple H” Paul Levesque, and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque.

WWE uploaded a new SEC filing to their corporate website that shows the sold shares of Class A Common Stock.

The following trades were made earlier this week (July 20):

Vince McMahon sold 17,465 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $850,196. The Chairman & CEO still has 72,265 shares.

Paul Levesque sold 4,547 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $221,347. The Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development still has 45,465 shares.

Stephanie Levesque sold 4,410 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $214,678. The Chief Brand Officer still has 77,712 shares.

Kevin Dunn sold 14,404 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $701,186. The Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution still has 82,798 shares.

Kristina Salen sold 1,233 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $60,022. The Chief Financial Officer still has 10,817 shares.

Nick Khan sold 1,098 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $53,450. The President & Chief Revenue Officer still has 9,410 shares.

Bradley Blum, Executive Vice President of Operations, sold 3,558 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $173,203. Blum still has 26,230 shares.

Next Thursday (July 29), WWE is expected to report earnings after the market closes. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021.

WWE’s stock has been trading around $49 per share this week.