AEW Files To Trademark “King of Harts”

All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term “King of Harts” on July 28th with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Martha Hart began selling Owen Hart merchandise on Pro Wrestling Tees not long after the Dark Side of the Ring documentary aired on Vice. Many of the items available have the “King of Harts” nickname on it. Sales of the merchandise go to benefit the Owen Hart Foundation.

OHF Backpack Giveaway 2021 Registration Open!

The OHF is giving away 400+ backpacks for our annual OHF Backpack Giveaway! NOMINATE a local family in-need today or register your own family to receive a free kids stuffed back-to-school backpack at: https://t.co/n0d9hJwnp0! pic.twitter.com/5kQBdUEDh7 — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) July 26, 2021

Chris Jericho spoke about AEW possibly doing something to honor Owen in an interview with Sportkeeda last year.

“I think the family realises there’s other places to go other than WWE, there’s a lot of other Halls of Fame and a lot of other places where Owen could get some of the accolades that he deserves, 21 years later.”

“I’d love to see (Martha) do something with AEW. I think the spirit of Owen Hart lives on in AEW for sure.”

Owen Hart Wins 1994 King of the Ring

Owen Hart began using the nickname shortly after winning the 1994 King of the Ring tournament. His brother Bret Hart had won the tournament the previous two years. Just a few months earlier, Owen had defeated Bret in the opening match of WrestleMania 10. Bret then defeated Yokozuna in the main event of that same show to win the WWF Championship, however. Bret and Owen would then face each other at SummerSlam 94 inside a steel cage.

The OHF is so proud to support these wonderful young local kids collecting bottles for the Mustard Seed Bottle Drive! Way to go parents for helping to create the next generation of caring philanthropists! Find out how you can help end poverty at https://t.co/cNasWNUk8h pic.twitter.com/H84Zl28yht — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) July 23, 2021

The states purposes of the trademark are listed as:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”