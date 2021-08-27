Baron Corbin Offers Explanation For His Gimmick Change

Baron Corbin has discussed the significant change to his character.

Corbin debuted on WWE‘s main roster as “The Lone Wolf.” He then went on to become the Constable of Monday Night Raw, which saw him take on a role as an authority figure. Once that gimmick ran its course, he became “King Corbin.” Nowadays, Corbin finds himself on WWE SmackDown going through financial struggles.

During an appearance on 104.5 The Zone, Corbin explained why it was the right time to portray a character who lost all of his riches.

“Right I’m doing what now is so different than anything I’ve done. And I’m a believer that it’s like evolve or die. I don’t want to spend ten years doing the same thing. So a lot of this, when I’m getting to evolve from ‘The Lone Wolf’ to ‘The Constable’ to ‘The King’ to what I’m doing now, to me it’s this really fun evolution, and it’s just a fun ride. Because you see a lot of guys don’t want to change or they want to continue the same thing, and the fans, it’s hard to keep them invested.

“We live in such a fast-paced world now where two weeks is a long time. We used to tell stories over six months or a year, and now the audience can be a little impatient and they wanna get where we’re going quick but I think this story we’re telling right, they’re really enjoying the ride, which is different. Because normally after two or three weeks, they’re like alright, what are we doing? Where are we going? But now they’re going well I can’t wait to see what happens next. I think this is a fun story that people have been invested in.”

Corbin has gone as far as to beg the WWE Universe for a minimum of $1,000. He also asked Drew McIntyre for $100,000 and even stole Big E‘s Money in the Bank briefcase before losing their match on the SummerSlam kickoff show.

As of late, Baron Corbin has been rolling out videos where he’s had a string of luck in Las Vegas. While he ended up being down to a few hundred bucks after one bad night, Corbin seems to have hit his stride again, purchasing a luxury car.