Baron Corbin Details His Issues With Logan Paul’s WWE Involvement

Baron Corbin has explained his problems with Logan Paul being featured on WWE TV.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Ariel Helwani. He talked about things such as Triple H taking over the creative from Vince McMahon, his NXT run, how one person conspired to get him fired from the company, and more.

Corbin also gave his thoughts on Logan Paul’s involvement with the company and the involvement of celebrity wrestlers in general. The ever-controversial YouTube star has impressed people with his in-ring outings since joining the company in 2022. Though there are many who have criticised Paul being put into prominent positions, believing that the spots should go to performers who grind all year.

When asked if Logan has the respect of the WWE locker room after some impressive matches, Corbin said that he is not sure. When pressed about it, the former US Champion admitted that Paul works hard and that there is some truth to his promos. At the same time however, the wrestling star noted that some of the stuff irritates him as well, especially when Logan is not on the road grinding constantly like other talents:

“I just don’t like those guys that get that super special treatment. It’s not like he earned it from working his way up through NXT. He gets that treatment because of his stardom through social media and through YouTube. So I think he’s handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent of it, but he’s getting the views. And so it’s a double-edged sword. Like, what do you do with a guy like that?”

I Can’t Stand People With An Entourage: Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin reiterated that Logan Paul works hard on his performances and noted that the company sends talents to Puerto Rico to help him train. The wrestling veteran who now goes by the name Bishop Dyer explained that he finds it hard to buy into the struggle of people who have been born with a golden spoon:

“I can’t stand people who run around with an entourage. He’s always got an entourage. They’re nice people, but it just irritates me seeing that backstage. But I think people respect the work that he brings to the table, and the work he’s done to get his name where it is.”

The Constable then recalled his own experience working with Logan Paul during his Happy and Sad Corbin runs. He noted that Paul was nice to him and admitted that the exposure he brings to the table is valuable. Though Baron also claimed that he is tired of seeing Prime bottles:

“There’s 85 percent of the roster that are fighting for spots, and when they bring guys like that in, it just takes those spots without any effort. I think that can be frustrating. So when I say maybe, maybe not, it’s probably a 50/50 split.”

The former Mr Money In The Bank closed out his remarks talking about how he’s somebody who had to work his way up the WWE ladder and go through some tough periods in his career. So it’s hard for him to become friends with someone who is given the opportunity without the hard work, when there are other talents who are constantly working on their craft to get better.