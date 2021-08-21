CM Punk: “My Legacy Is To Help Young Guys The Way Harley Race Helped Me”

CM Punk returned to a pro-wrestling for the first time in over 7.5 years last night at The First Dance. During the post-event media scrum, Punk talked about what his goals are in AEW. Punk said he’s going to help the young stars in AEW the way guys like Harley Race, Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, and Tracy Smothers helped him.

Punk also mentioned some of the young or newer talent he’s hoping to work with. He also mentioned names like Jon Moxley, who he hasn’t had the chance to work with yet.

“I get excited about the prosect of me working with Pillman, Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin. Jon Moxley – never worked with a Jon Moxley before,” Punk said.

Punk also noted that he’s never wrestled the Young Bucks or been in a ring with Kenny Omega before. The Straight Edge Superstar also pointed out that there could be other wrestlers on their way to AEW that he’d like to work with as well.

“I’ve never done anything with the Young Bucks. I’ve never stepped in the ring with Kenny Omega. … And who knows who else is coming,” Punk continued.

The media scrum is available in the player below: