Details On CM Punk’s Recent Pro Wrestling Training

CM Punk is reportedly showing promise in his in-ring training. On July 21st, Fightful Select reported that Punk was in talks for an in-ring return and that his destination is likely All Elite Wrestling.

Since January, Punk has been training in-ring for his role in the upcoming Starz TV series “Heels.” A new report suggests that Punk is looking good in training and has sources impressed.

According to wrestlers and Heels cast members who have worked with Punk over the past six months, the overall impression on Punk’s in-ring training has been very promising.

CM Punk and Stephen Amell in Heels (Photo: Starz)

CM Punk’s Training

The latest update from Fightful cited multiple sources who have seen Punk in the ring this year. One person said Punk looked “completely healthy,” especially as compared to the tail end of his WWE run.

Punk has not wrestled in seven years after leaving WWE. His last match was the 2014 Royal Rumble Match on January 26, 2014, at the Console Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Another source said Punk looked so good in the ring that they wondered if he’d been training in private leading up to being in the ring with them. Punk showed virtually no ring rust, which is amazing considering the 7-year layoff.

As of this time, there is no official word about CM Punk signing a deal with AEW. The two sides have negotiated in the past, but never came to terms. Although now it seems that Punk is ready to make a comeback in professional wrestling.

